Egyptian president arrives in Bahrain amid regional escalation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived Saturday in Bahrain's capital Manama, following visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates amid growing regional tensions.

The Bahrain News Agency reported that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received Sisi upon his arrival for a visit of unspecified duration.

The two leaders are expected to discuss close fraternal relations and developments in the region at a time when Bahrain is among the countries facing attacks attributed to Iran.

On Thursday, Sisi visited Doha after traveling from Abu Dhabi, where he discussed regional developments and affirmed Egypt's full solidarity with the two Gulf states, which have also been targeted by Iranian attacks.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.