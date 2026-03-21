7 children killed in US-Israeli strike on residential area in Tehran

Seven children, including an infant, were killed in a US-Israeli airstrike targeting a residential area in the Iranian capital Tehran, Iranian media reported Saturday.

Mehr News Agency said the attack targeted residential neighborhoods in the eastern parts of the capital on Friday.

It added that the strike resulted in the deaths of seven children, including a 10-day-old infant, and injured a large number of people.

Footage circulated by Iranian media showed the targeted building completely destroyed.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.