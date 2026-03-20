Spanish foreign minister urges end to Israeli offensive in Lebanon

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Friday called on Israel to halt its attacks in Lebanon, stressing that the situation in the country remains critical.

"The situation in Lebanon is critical. Over 1 million displaced, over 1,000 dead, and thousands injured. Israel's offensive in Lebanon must stop now," Albares wrote on the US social media platform X.

He noted that the destruction of bridges over the Litani River "amounts to the unacceptable isolation of part of the country's territory."

"We condemn the destruction of homes in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon by Israel, which is contrary to the principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the rocket launches by Hezbollah," Albares said.

He also stressed that victims must have access to medical services.

"We support the Lebanese government and the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Spain stands by its side, and with the civilian population," Albares added.

The Israeli army has escalated its airstrikes across Lebanon since early March amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 1,001 people have been killed and 2,584 injured in Israeli strikes across Lebanon since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed around 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.