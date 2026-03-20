Kuwait, UAE say their air defenses are confronting missile attacks

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said Friday that their air defense systems were actively intercepting missiles.

Kuwait's Army General Staff said the country's air defenses were confronting "hostile missile and drone attacks" and that any sounds of explosions were the result of interceptions.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority similarly said that air defense systems were responding to a missile threat.

Both countries urged their residents to remain in safe locations and follow official guidance.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received from either country.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets throughout the military campaign.





