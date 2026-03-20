IRGC spokesman killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Mohammad Ali Naeini, a spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed by US-Israeli attacks, the IRGC announced on Friday.

The IRGC announcement came in a statement, the IRNA reported on Telegram.

⁠Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing some 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





