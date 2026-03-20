Iran’s president warns flames from destruction of global legal norms 'will burn many'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Friday that the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran was setting a precedent that threatened to destroy global legal norms with consequences for the entire world.

"The nature of the Zionist regime is state terrorism. Yet US aggression against Iran and the assassination of the martyred Leader sets a new precedent in international disputes that will destroy global legal norms," Pezeshkian wrote on the US social media company X's platform, referring to the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28 targeting his residence and leadership compound in Tehran.

"If the world fails to stand firm, its flames will burn many," he added.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 which have reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far, including Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





