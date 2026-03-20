Explosions heard in Iran’s capital, air defense systems activated

Explosions were heard Friday in the Iranian capital Tehran, with air defense systems activated in response, the local news outlet Jamaran reported.

No details were available on which parts of the city were affected or the cause of the blasts.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





