Saudi Arabia says trust with Iran has collapsed amid attacks on Gulf states

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said early Thursday that Iran is miscalculating if it believes Gulf states are incapable of responding to its actions.

He said Iranian attacks on Gulf countries will bring Tehran no gains and will instead deepen its isolation.

He added that trust with Iran has collapsed due to what he described as repeated attacks on Gulf states and violations of the principles of good neighborliness.

Prince Faisal accused Tehran of pursuing a policy of blackmail to achieve its objectives.

He also said that Gulf Cooperation Council states are coordinating to confront Iranian attacks, claiming that Iran had targeted civilian sites in Gulf countries at the outset of the conflict.

Regional escalations in the Middle East have intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.