Qatar condemns Iranian attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Qatar released a statement Thursday strongly condemning Iranian attacks targeting energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the past two days.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry described the strikes as a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to global energy security, maritime navigation and the environment.

The ministry said the Iranian attacks on regional countries had crossed "all red lines," citing what it said was the targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure and vital facilities.

It stressed the need to spare the region from the consequences of what it said were unjustified attacks and called for de-escalation to restore regional and international stability.

The ministry also reiterated Qatar's full solidarity with the two fellow Gulf states and its support for all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

A regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.



