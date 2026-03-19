Kuwait says air defenses responding to missile, drone attacks

Kuwait's military said on Thursday morning that its air defense systems were intercepting "hostile missile and drone attacks" targeting the country.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the General Staff of the Army said air defenses were actively engaging incoming threats. It added that explosions were heard in some areas as a result of interceptions by the defense system.

Authorities urged residents to adhere to safety guidelines issued by relevant agencies.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.