Kuwait reports drone strikes, fires at two major oil refineries

Two refinery facilities operated by Kuwait's state oil company have been targeted in drone attacks, according to the country's state news agency on Thursday, citing Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.



A processing unit at the Mina Abdullah refinery was struck by a drone, triggering a fire, the report said.



A separate unit at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery was also hit in a similar attack, resulting in a limited fire.



Both sites are among the most important oil refineries in Kuwait and the wider Gulf region.



Authorities said all necessary precautionary measures were taken immediately in both cases. No injuries were reported.



Iran has attacked Gulf nations in retaliation for Israeli-US strikes which killed its supreme leader and caused significant damage, including to its energy facilities.



