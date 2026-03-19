Iran seeks compensation from UAE over US strikes on its territory, UN ambassador letter says

Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of the United Nations Security Council on resolutions on the situation in Iran and the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 11, 2026. (REUTERS)

Iran seeks compensation from the United Arab ⁠Emirates, accusing ⁠it of enabling U.S. attacks against Iranian territory, ⁠Iran's U.N. Ambassador told the UN Secretary General in a letter according to a Nournews report published on ⁠Thursday.

In ⁠the letter, Amir Saeid Iravani said the UAE's decision to allow its territory to be ⁠used for the strikes constituted "an internationally wrongful act that entailed state responsibility."

Tehran said the ⁠UAE ‌had ‌an international responsibility ⁠to provide ‌reparation, including compensation for ⁠all material ⁠and moral damages ⁠incurred.



























