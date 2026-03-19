Iran and Hezbollah target northern Israel with missiles, rockets

Iran fired missiles Thursday at northern Israel as Hezbollah separately launched rockets targeting the same area, the Israeli military said, with sirens sounding across the region.

The Israeli army said air defense systems attempted to intercept the Iranian missiles and urged residents to take shelter.

Israel's Channel 12 reported two waves of missiles fired from Iran roughly half an hour apart, saying they landed in open areas.

Israel's emergency service said initial assessments found no hits, deaths or injuries.

Shortly before the Iranian strike, Hezbollah launched a separate attack from Lebanon targeting northern Israel, with no casualties reported.

The Israeli army subsequently announced that the threat had passed and shelters could be vacated.

The attacks came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel also launched a ground offensive in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah.