US SECRETARY OF STATE SPEAKS WITH UAE FOREIGN MINISTER AMID IRANS ATTACKS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken over the phone with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid the deadly attacks attributed to Iran, the State Department said.

According to a written statement, Rubio on Tuesday expressed condolences for those killed in what the statement described as Iran's "indiscriminate attacks" on the UAE.

Rubio also reaffirmed the US commitment to the security of the UAE.

"The Secretary expressed his condolences for those killed in Iran's indiscriminate attacks on the UAE, and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the security of the Emirates," the statement noted.

No additional details were provided.

The tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



