UAE warns targeting Iranian energy facilities is ‘dangerous escalation’

A picture shows a view of the phase 12 of the South Pars gas field facilities near the southern Iranian town of Kangan on the shore of the Gulf on January 22, 2014. (AFP File Photo)

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday warned that targeting energy facilities linked to Iran's South Pars gas field represents a "dangerous escalation" that threatens global energy security and regional stability.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement that attacks on infrastructure connected to the South Pars field-which extends into Qatar's North Field-pose a direct risk to global energy supplies and the broader stability of the region.

The ministry cautioned that strikes on energy infrastructure could have "serious environmental consequences" and expose civilians, maritime security, and vital civilian and industrial facilities to immediate danger.

It stressed the need to avoid targeting critical infrastructure under any circumstances and underscored the importance of adhering to international law.

The statement follows Iranian media reports of a US-Israeli airstrike on gas storage tanks at Iran's South Pars field in the southern city of Asaluyeh on Wednesday, halting production at two refineries with a combined capacity of about 100 million cubic meters per day.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, so far, killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.