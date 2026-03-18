3 private aircraft damaged at Ben Gurion Airport by Iranian missile fragments

Israeli media reported Wednesday that a private aircraft was destroyed, while two others sustained damage after missile fragments fell at the Ben Gurion Airport in recent days.

Public broadcaster KAN said three private planes were damaged after shrapnel from missiles struck the airport in the last few days.

It published images from inside the aircraft showing extensive damage, saying the incident occurred following a missile barrage from Iran.

It claimed that no injuries were reported.

And the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said one of the planes was completely burned after catching fire.

Regional escalations continued to rage as Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





















