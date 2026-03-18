Sirens sound in northern Israel after new missile launch from Iran

Air raid sirens sounded in Haifa and surrounding areas in northern Israel on Wednesday evening after a missile barrage from Iran, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12 said that alarms were activated in Haifa, Krayot and nearby areas as well as the occupied Syrian Golan Heights after missiles were detected from Iran.

Israeli media aired footage of air defenses intercepting the incoming missiles.

No injuries or damage were reported.

According to the channel, the barrage was the ninth wave of missiles fired by Iran toward Israel since Tuesday midnight.

Regional escalations continued to rage as Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.























