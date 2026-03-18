Saudi Arabia intercepts 4 ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh

The Saudi Defense Ministry said Wednesday evening that air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles targeting the capital Riyadh.

A ministry statement said debris from aerial interceptions fell across various areas in the city.

Initial assessments showed that no damage or casualties were reported, the ministry added.

Regional escalations continued to rage as Israel and the US have maintained a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.