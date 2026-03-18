Israel issues new evacuation warning to residents in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military, in a statement on Wednesday, issued an urgent warning to residents south of the Zahrani River in southern Lebanon, urging them to evacuate immediately and move north.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said through US social media company X: "To ensure your safety, we call on you to move immediately to areas north of the Zahrani River. Remaining south may endanger your lives and the lives of your families."

Israel launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon on March 3 after launching a joint military campaign with the US against Iran on Feb. 28.



