Hezbollah fires 25 rockets into northern Israel: Media

Israeli media reported Tuesday evening that about 25 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel amid ongoing military escalation between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. Around 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel without warning sirens sounding in the area, according to Israeli media .

The media circulated video footage showing interceptor missiles in the skies over Kiryat Shmona, though it was not immediately clear whether the rockets launched from Lebanon caused any material damage or casualties, according to Israeli media.

The rocket fire comes amid continuing escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, where the Israeli army and Hezbollah have been exchanging cross-border attacks.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling in several areas of southern Lebanon in recent weeks, while Hezbollah says it has launched rocket attacks targeting Israeli military sites in northern Israel.

Observers warn that the continued escalation between the two sides could expand the scope of confrontations along the Lebanese-Israeli border.



















