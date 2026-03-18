Civilians in Iran paying heavy price amid escalating hostilities, Red Cross warns

A woman reacts as she sits beside her son's grave at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned Tuesday that civilians in Iran are paying a heavy price as hostilities escalate, citing rising casualties and widespread disruption to daily life.

"I am seeing the heavy strain that the recent escalation of hostilities has placed on people in Iran, who fear for their lives, the safety of their loved ones and their livelihoods," said Vincent Cassard, head of the ICRC delegation in Iran.

Cassard described the loss of life as "alarming," adding that normal life in Tehran has been severely disrupted.

"Civilian infrastructure has been affected, and many homes have been severely damaged by the hostilities," he said.

He noted that the escalation has overshadowed preparations for Nowruz — the Iranian New Year traditionally marked by family gatherings and celebrations.

"Normally, this is a time when cities across Iran are filled with excitement … This year, however, families are gathering for funerals instead of festivities," he said.

Cassard stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, and called for respect for medical workers, first responders, medical transport and humanitarian personnel.

Tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, killing around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.