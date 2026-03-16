UAE says drone attack triggers fire at Fujairah petroleum facility

A drone attack triggered a fire on Monday at a petroleum industry facility in the UAE emirate of Fujairah on the eastern coastline, without causing injuries, authorities said.

Specialized agencies in Fujairah confirmed that a major fire broke out in the Fujairah petroleum industrial zone after the site was targeted by a drone, the Fujairah government's media office reported.

Civil defense teams immediately responded to the incident and began handling the fire, while continuing efforts to bring the situation under control, the media office added.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



