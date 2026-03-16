Qatar calls on Iran to halt attacks on Gulf countries

Qatar called on Iran on Monday to stop attacks on its neighbors, saying Tehran is attacking Gulf countries "without any reason."

"Iran must stop the attacks immediately so that a diplomatic solution to the crisis can be found," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a news briefing in Doha.

He said that the Gulf nations are not part of the current conflict.

"Stopping the attacks requires a decision from Iran's foreign minister, and Qatar will defend itself," he said.

"Contacts are still ongoing with Gulf countries to ensure de-escalation and confront Iran's attacks," he added.