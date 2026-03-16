Israeli army official expects war in Lebanon to continue until May 26: Report

Smoke rises from a village in Lebanon following an Israeli strike, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from northern Israel, March 16, 2026. (REUTERS)

An Israeli military official expects the war in Lebanon to continue until May 26, according to local media on Monday.

A senior officer in the army's Northern Command told reserve soldiers during a closed meeting that fighting on the northern front could continue for several weeks until the Jewish holiday of Shavuot on May 26, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The officer said the military's goal is to take advantage of what he described as a possible collapse of the Iranian regime "to eliminate Hezbollah and destroy infrastructure the group rebuilt during the ceasefire, as well as complete the destruction of remaining weapons depots and military equipment."

"We will remain here as long as necessary," the officer told reservists, adding that the campaign is ongoing and not limited to a specific timeframe.

According to the daily, the uncertainty surrounding the expected duration of the fighting has created confusion among reservists ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins in early April.

"Many soldiers who were called up do not know how long they will serve and are experiencing increasing exhaustion," the newspaper added.

Israeli forces are currently operating about 7 to 9 kilometers (4 to 6 miles) inside Lebanese territory, and the area under their control could expand ahead of a broader ground operation, the newspaper said.

Earlier Monday, Israeli opposition figure Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, warned on the US social media platform X that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government appears to be moving toward a ground invasion that could trap the army in what he called a "Lebanon quagmire and another endless war."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed early Monday that the army has begun a ground offensive in Lebanon.

On Sunday, Israel's public broadcaster reported that the military had asked the government to approve the mobilization of 450,000 reservists in preparation for the Lebanon offensive.

The request is expected to be presented soon to government ministers and members of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval, the broadcaster reported.

The Israeli army expanded airstrikes across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, on March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah amid regional escalation in the wake of a joint offensive by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran.

Lebanese health authorities said that the Israeli attacks have killed at least 850 people, including 66 women and 107 children, wounded 2,105 others and displaced more than 830,000 people.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some of them for decades and others seized during the most recent war between October 2023 and November 2024.