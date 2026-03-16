Israel launches ‘wide-scale’ wave of airstrikes on Iran

This photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows smoke rising after explosions heard in Tehran, Iran. (DHA Photo)

The Israeli army said Monday that it has begun a "wide-scale" wave of airstrikes across Iran.

A military statement claimed that the attacks targeted regime infrastructure in the capital Tehran and the cities of Shiraz and Tabriz in western Iran.

No details were provided about the bombed targets or possible casualties.

Regional escalation has raged since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, where it says are targeting "US military assets."