Sirens sound in Haifa, northern Israel after missile launches from Iran, Lebanon

Air raid sirens sounded Sunday morning in the city of Haifa and several areas across northern Israel after a new wave of missiles was detected from Iran, while around 10 rockets were also launched from Lebanon.

The Israeli army said in a statement that sirens were activated in the Syrian Golan Heights and northern Israeli areas, including the settlements of Karmiel and Katzrin, as well as the Upper and Lower Galilee, following missile launches from Iran.

Israeli media outlets, including the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that a single missile was fired from Iran and was intercepted, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Iran has launched five missile barrages toward Israel overnight.

At the same time, the Israeli army said sirens also sounded in Haifa and the surrounding areas, including the Krayot region, after rockets were launched from Lebanon.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that about 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Haifa and its surroundings, without providing further details.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli media reported fires and two injuries in central Israel following the interception of missiles launched from Iran.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.