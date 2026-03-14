Mass grave found near military headquarters of ousted regime in Syria

A mass grave containing the remains of 11 people has been discovered near the military headquarters of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria's Daraa province, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The grave, located in the Tell Gharaba area, contained 11 bodies whose hands were bound and showed signs of torture, suggesting they were executed by the ousted regime, SANA reported Friday.

Authorities arrived at the site and launched procedures to recover the remains and identify the victims, it added.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, dozens of mass graves have been discovered in different provinces across the country.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian factions took control of Damascus after capturing several other cities, ending 61 years of rule by the Baath Party and 53 years of rule by the Assad family.





