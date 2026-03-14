Israeli army approves plans to ‘deepen operations’ in Lebanon

This picture, taken a position in northern Israel, shows an Israeli Air Force fighter jet flying over the border area with southern Lebanon on March 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army said Friday that the chief of staff approved plans to "deepen operations" against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, military spokesperson Ella Wawiya said Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir endorsed continuing military plans aimed at "deepening" operations against Hezbollah.

The decision followed a security assessment covering multiple fronts.

According to the statement, the plan includes a large reinforcement of regular forces along the northern border, as well as the mobilization of additional reserve units.

The army said part of the reserve forces called up at the start of the operation launched March 2 against Lebanon were redeployed to the Central and Southern commands to maintain operational readiness on different fronts.

The military also said it struck the Tarfalsi-Zrariyeh bridge on the Litani River in southern Lebanon, claiming the attack was meant to send a "message to the Lebanese state," which it alleged allowed Hezbollah to operate freely in the area.

Regarding the war with Iran, the Israeli army claimed it had struck more than 2,000 targets in western and central Iran in the last 24 hours as part of operations since Feb. 28.

On March 2, Israel expanded its offensive in Lebanon after launching, alongside the US, a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28 that killed hundreds, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah, an ally of Iran, attacked an Israeli military site March 2 in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.

Israel then launched new airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and other areas in southern and eastern Lebanon before beginning a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon on March 3.

Lebanese authorities said Thursday that Israel's expanded attacks have killed 733, injured 1,933 and displaced 822,000.

























