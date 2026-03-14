Hezbollah says it carried out 14 attacks in Israel since Saturday dawn

The Lebanese group Hezbollah on Saturday said it carried out 14 attacks since dawn, targeting Israeli military positions, troops, and settlements in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said the operations were carried out in response to Israeli attacks targeting dozens of Lebanese cities, towns, and Beirut's southern suburb.

The group said it launched rocket barrages at Israeli troops at Aqaba Hill in the town of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon, adding that it targeted the same area twice since early Saturday.

Hezbollah also said its fighters targeted the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona with rockets after issuing an evacuation warning, and fired two barrages of rockets at the settlement of Metula in northern Israel.

In separate statements, the group said it targeted Israeli troops at Khazzan Hill near the town of Adaisseh in southern Lebanon twice, and launched rocket fire at Israeli forces near the municipality building of the town of Khiam.

Hezbollah added that it fired rockets at the Ein Zeitim base in northern Israel, and shelled Israeli troops west of the border town of Blida with artillery.

The group also said it struck an Israeli armored vehicle near the Khiam detention center with a guided missile, claiming a direct hit.

In the same area, Hezbollah said it targeted gatherings of Israeli vehicles and troops with rockets, and also struck Israeli positions at the newly established Blat site and at Nimr al-Jamal opposite the border town of Alma al-Shaab.

Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, as well as Israeli attacks on Lebanon, despite a ceasefire reached in November 2024.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon, along with the ongoing joint military campaign with the US against Iran that started on Feb 28.

Lebanese authorities said Thursday that Israel's expanded attacks have killed 733 people, injured 1,933, and displaced 822,000.