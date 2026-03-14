3 Palestinians killed, 5 injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

Three Palestinians were killed and five others, including a child, were injured Friday in separate Israeli attacks targeting areas in eastern Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Sources told Anadolu that the bodies of three young men arrived at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza City after a drone targeted them while they were on Mushtaha Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood in the east of the city.

The victims were identified as Mahmoud Saher al-Siqli, 17; Younes Saed Ayad, 17; and Abdullah Taysir Shoumer, 20, said sources.

In a separate attack, four Palestinians were wounded when an Israeli drone dropped a grenade in the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

The injured were taken to the field hospital of the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Al-Saraya Square in the city center.

In northern Gaza, a child sustained moderate injuries after Israeli forces opened fire toward the Halawa camp for displaced persons in the town of Jabalia.

The targeted areas lie outside the zones currently controlled by Israeli forces in the enclave, where Israel still occupies more than 50% of the territory under the terms of a ceasefire agreement, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli forces have continued daily violations of the ceasefire through shelling and gunfire, killing 651 Palestinians and injuring 1,741 since the truce took effect last October, according to local medical data.

Israel launched a genocide on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, that lasted two years and has since continued in various forms, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding 172,000, and destroying 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.





























