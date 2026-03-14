112 killed, 969 injured in US-Israeli attacks in western Iran

Authorities in Iran said Saturday that 112 people were killed and 969 others injured in western Iran since attacks by the US and Israel began on Feb 28, local media reported.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the Kurdish province's emergency authority said the US-Israeli attacks have so far resulted in the death of 112 people in the province.

The authority added in a statement that 969 people were injured in the attacks, including five in critical condition.

This came amid escalating military confrontation since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb 28, which have killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and security officials, according to media reports.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



