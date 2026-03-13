Israeli army carries out fresh airstrike on Lebanese capital following evacuation orders

The Israeli army carried out a fresh airstrike targeting the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday evening, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The strike followed renewed evacuation orders by the Israeli army for people living in Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, and Chiyah neighborhoods.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, activities by Hezbollah in the area were forcing the Israeli army to act against the group, while claiming the military did not intend to harm civilians.

NNA also reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes Friday evening on several towns and areas in southern Lebanon.

A particularly heavy airstrike targeted the town of Khiam, and additional strikes hit the Rahibat neighborhood in the city of Nabatieh, as well as the nearby areas of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Israeli aircraft also struck the town of Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain in the Tyre district.

Further airstrikes targeted Bint Jbeil as well as the towns of Beit Lif, Deir Antar, and Kafra.

In the Marjayoun District, Israeli aircraft struck the area of Khardali and the road leading to Debbine.

The agency also reported the closure of several roads, including Debbine-Marjayoun, Khardali-Marjayoun, the bridge in the town of Tarfalsi, and the bridge connecting Wadi al-Hujeir to Qantara.

Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon despite the November 2024 ceasefire and the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon after beginning a joint campaign with the US against Iran on Feb. 28.

Lebanese authorities said Thursday evening that Israel's expanded attacks on the country have killed 733 people, injured 1,933, and displaced about 822,000 others.