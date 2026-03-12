Drone attack sparks fire near Erbil airport in northern Iraq

A drone attack targeted a site near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Wednesday evening, causing a fire.

An Anadolu correspondent reported hearing explosions after the airport's air defense systems were activated, followed by a fire and rising plumes of smoke from the targeted area.

The airport hosts a military base used by US forces.

Hours before the attack, a suicide drone shot down by air defense systems crashed into the building where the Kurdish Regional Government Cabinet meets.

The crash caused a small fire at the site.

The fire comes amid continued military strikes against Iran launched on Feb. 28 by Israel and the US, so far killing some 1,300 people.

Iran has responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel as well as locations in several regional countries hosting US military bases, including Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.