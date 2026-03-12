Bahrain:Iran targeted fuel tanks at facility in Muharraq governorate

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said early Thursday that fuel storage tanks at a facility in Muharraq governorate were targeted in an attack attributed to Iran, adding that authorities have begun taking measures to handle the incident and secure the site.

The incident came amid a series of attacks targeting energy facilities of several countries in the region as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East.

Since joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, the conflict has significantly destabilized global energy markets through targeted attacks on maritime and land-based oil infrastructure, raising concerns over the security of global energy supplies.

Analysts say targeting energy infrastructure can serve as a strategic pressure tool in regional conflicts, given the major economic and geopolitical importance of the oil sector to regional countries and the global economy.

Most oil facilities are concentrated in the Arabian Gulf, one of the world's most critical corridors for energy transportation through which a sizable portion of global oil exports pass.

Strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea also represent sensitive routes for oil tanker traffic, meaning any security tensions in these areas can directly affect energy prices and global markets.





