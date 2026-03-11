Oman expresses neutral stance on regional armed conflict, condemns attacks on its territory

Oman Sultan's Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, expressed his country's neutral stance regarding the regional escalation, and condemned the ongoing attacks targeting its territory, Oman News Agency reported.

Oman is taking all necessary measures to maintain its security and stability, the Omani ruler told Pezeshkian, and they also reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as the latest developments and ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, the report said.

The two sides also stressed the necessity of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to protect the region from the repercussions of war, the outlet noted.

Around 1,300 people have been killed and over 10,000 others injured during the US and Israeli attacks on Iran that started on Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.