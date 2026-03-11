Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes surges to 634

Smoke and flames rise following an Israeli airstrike on Dahieh, a predominantly Shia Muslim suburb in the south of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

Lebanon's death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has risen to 634, and 1,586 others injured, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that 816,700 people have also applied to shelters, while around 125,800 people have been placed in 580 opened shelters.

The ministry earlier put the death toll from Israeli attacks at 560 and 1,444 injured.

Regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28 that has so far killed over 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

The conflict spilled over to Lebanon, with the Israeli army launching daily airstrikes amid cross-boder attacks with Hezbollah.






















