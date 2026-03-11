Iran police chief says protesters to be treated as 'enemies': state media

Iran's top police officer warned protesters who support the positions of the country's enemies that they would be treated as such by authorities, according to footage posted by state broadcaster IRIB late on Tuesday.

"If anyone comes forward in line with the wishes of the enemy, we will no longer see them as merely a protester, we will see them as an enemy. And we will do to them what we do to an enemy. We will deal with them in the same way we deal with enemies," said national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan in comments aired by IRIB.

"All our forces are also ready, with their hands on the trigger, prepared to defend their revolution."