Explosion heard near US Consulate in Erbil as drone intercepted

A loud explosion was heard near the US Consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil as air defense systems intercepted a suicide drone targeting the area.

Air defenses were activated, and the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was neutralized near the consulate, triggering a powerful blast, according to local media reports.

Local media also reported that air defense systems were activated simultaneously in the Soran area, where two additional suicide drones were destroyed.

Explosions and air defense activity have been reported in Erbil almost daily since Iran began retaliatory attacks following US and Israeli strikes.

On Monday, debris from one of three drones shot down over Erbil fell near the United Arab Emirates Consulate. The UAE's Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, saying it strongly denounced the targeting of the consulate.

According to official figures, the Kurdish Regional Government has faced 210 drone attacks, including 177 targeting Erbil, since the escalation began.

Regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring over 10,000.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting US military assets across the region as well as several Israeli cities.