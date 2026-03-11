Drone crashes near residential home in Iraqi capital Baghdad

An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed near a residential home in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday, Iraqi security sources told Anadolu.

The drone went down near a house in the Al-Jihad neighborhood in western Baghdad, the sources said.

No casualties were immediately reported. Photos circulating on social media showed residents gathering at the crash site.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu they also heard explosions in several other neighborhoods across the city.

The incident follows a series of drone attacks targeting the US base at Baghdad International Airport, which prompted authorities to establish multiple security checkpoints across the capital.

Earlier Wednesday, the group known as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" said it carried out 31 military operations targeting US bases in Iraq and across the region within a single day.

Regional escalation has flared since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring another 10,000.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.