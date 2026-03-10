US advises its citizens in Lebanon to stock up on essentials

The US Embassy in Beirut has issued strict "shelter-in-place" instructions, urging citizens to secure themselves indoors with sufficient food, water, and medical supplies for an extended period.

This directive follows a sharp security escalation, with Israeli airstrikes and expanded military operations causing over 486 deaths across Lebanon since March 2, 2026.

Within this context, the Department of State continues to maintain an advisory level for Lebanon of 4, citing risks of armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest.

While the embassy advises immediate departure, flights via Middle East Airlines (MEA) are increasingly unpredictable due to potential airspace restrictions and cancellations.

In light of these disruptions, alternative departure routes are being closely monitored.

Alternative departure routes include maritime travel to Cyprus and other Mediterranean destinations, as well as land crossings through neighboring countries.

According to reports, dozens of US Embassy staff have already been evacuated as a regional precaution.