Iran’s parliament speaker threatens ‘harsh response’ to US attacks

Iran's parliament speaker on Monday vowed a "harsh response" to US attacks targeting Iranian civilians as escalation continued to flare up across the Middle East region.

US President Donald "Trump officially announced that he is targeting popular groups," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on US social media company X. "This is an official admission from the American terrorist government."

"The killing of people and attacks on residential areas will have uncontrollable consequences, and we will also respond harshly and without any considerations," he threatened.

Trump said Saturday he will expand the scope of targeted areas in Iran as the US and Israel continued a joint offensive against Tehran since Feb. 28.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 others injured in the US-Israeli assault, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





















