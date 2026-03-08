Türkiye coordinates with Oman to evacuate stranded passengers amid Middle East airspace closures

Türkiye said Sunday it is coordinating with Oman to evacuate stranded passengers as airspace closures across the Middle East disrupt regional travel.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Ankara and Muscat agreed to operate additional flights by both Omani and Turkish carriers in the coming days.

"Despite the high traffic, in our discussions with Oman's Transport Minister Said bin Hamud al-Mawali, we reached an agreement for additional flights by both Omani and Turkish carriers to continue in the coming days," Uraloğlu said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We will act in close coordination between the two countries to ensure uninterrupted passenger movement," he added.

Uraloğlu said the evacuation efforts come after recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and retaliatory strikes by Tehran.

Since Feb. 28, Israel and the US have been carrying out attacks on Iran that have killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several security officials.

Tehran has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that host US military assets.

OMAN SERVING AS TRANSIT HUB



Uraloğlu said the conflict and related airspace closures across the Middle East have made Oman a key transit point for stranded passengers.

Turkish carriers, particularly through Muscat International Airport, have operated additional flights to maintain passenger movement.

Turkish Airlines has scheduled extra services to Muscat since the start of hostilities to help evacuate Turkish citizens and other travelers from the region, he said.

"In these extraordinary circumstances in our region, we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that our citizens and all travelers in the area can return safely to their countries, coordinating closely with relevant nations and institutions," Uraloğlu said.