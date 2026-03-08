Sirens sound in Golan Heights after drone infiltration: Israel

Sirens sounded Sunday in the Golan Heights after a drone infiltration was detected, according to Israel's Home Front Command.

The command said sirens were activated following the detection of an aerial intrusion caused by an unmanned aerial vehicle, without providing details about the source or potential damage.

It came amid rising military tensions in the region, which has witnessed heightened security alerts with rocket launches and drones.

Israel has repeatedly announced the interception of drones and rockets launched from various areas in the region in recent days.