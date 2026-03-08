Israeli Navy confirms shelling multiple areas in Lebanon

The Israeli Navy confirmed that its forces had shelled several areas across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, as the Iran war continued to spill over across the region.

"So far, we have attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut, Tyre, Sidon, and Tripoli in Lebanon," Navy Commander David Saar said in comments published by an Israeli military statement on Sunday.

"We are prepared to stay for an extended period, and we will continue to carry out the mission as long as necessary."

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes since Monday, following limited rocket fire by Hezbollah amid broader regional tensions linked to the war launched by Israel and the US against Iran.

More than 300 people have been killed and thousands displaced by the Israeli attacks since then, according to Lebanese authorities.

The Israeli army said Saar conducted a situation assessment with military commanders while at sea over the weekend.

Israel has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 during an offensive in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.