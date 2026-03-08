Iran says nearly 10,000 civilian units damaged in US-Israeli attacks

The Iranian Red Crescent said Sunday that 9,669 civilian units have been damaged in US-Israeli attacks on the country.

In a statement, the organization said that the tally included 7,943 residential units and 1,617 commercial buildings.

According to the statement, 32 medical and treatment centers, and 65 schools and educational institutions were also damaged.

The attacks also damaged 13 Red Crescent centers, 15 operational vehicles and 13 ambulances belonging to the organization and emergency response teams, it added.

The organization said that 11 medical personnel were killed and 33 others injured in the attacks.

More than 1,200 people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28.

Tehran retaliated with launching drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations that are home to US military assets.





