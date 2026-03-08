Iran adds US economic assets to ‘target list’: Media

Iran has expanded its list of potential targets to include American economic assets, Iranian media reported Sunday.

The Fars News Agency, citing an unnamed Iranian official, said that Tehran had revised its targeting strategy so that it would no longer focus solely on US and Israeli military sites.

According to the official, Iran has broadened its "list of targets" to include "American capital and interests."

The official said the decision followed what he described as changes in statements by US and Israeli officials "that now include direct threats against the Iranian people."

Late Sunday, the US and Israel carried out airstrikes targeting oil storage facilities in and around Tehran. The attacks caused significant damage to several storage facilities, including the Shahran Oil Depot.

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.



















