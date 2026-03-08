Fuel lines stretch across Tehran following US-Israeli strikes on oil depots

Residents of Iran's capital hurried to fill up their cars on Sunday, creating long lineups at petrol stations following targeted strikes on oil storage facilities by the US and Israel.

The attacks, carried out late Saturday night, hit several oil storage areas in Tehran and surrounding regions.

In response, fuel quotas at the city's stations were reduced from 30 liters to 20 liters per personal fuel card.

As a result, Iranian motorists seeking to refuel their vehicles created significant crowds at gas stations across the city from early morning.

Many were forced to wait for hours due to anticipated shortages caused by the strikes.

Authorities and local observers warned that the damage to oil storage sites could lead to further fuel supply disruptions, intensifying the pressure on residents and commuters.

Also, US and Israeli forces last Monday targeted oil depots in Tehran and Alborz provinces.

Regional tensions have soared since the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,000 people to date, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with sweeping strikes targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities, and military personnel across the region, as well as multiple Israeli cities.





















