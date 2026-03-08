Drone attack targets fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport

Kuwait said Sunday that "hostile" drones targeted fuel tanks at the Kuwait International Airport in an attack on critical infrastructure.

Defense Ministry's spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the armed forces dealt with a wave of hostile drones that breached the country's airspace at dawn.

He said the attack targeted fuel storage tanks at the Kuwait International Airport, describing it as a direct strike on vital infrastructure.

It came one day after Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted seven "hostile" drones that entered the country's airspace early Saturday.

The military said the drones were intercepted in the north and south of the country, and that the incidents caused only property damage from falling debris.

It also noted that explosions heard in several areas were the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran said the attacks are in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials



