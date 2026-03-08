3 injuries reported after Iranian missile debris hits university building in Bahrain

Three people were injured and a university building in northern Bahrain was damaged when fragments of an Iranian missile fell there, officials said Sunday.

Sirens were activated in the Muharraq area in the morning, alerting the public to take shelter, the Interior Ministry said on US social media company X.

The injuries and damage occurred when missile debris fell near a university building in Muharraq.

The ministry also accused Iran of "randomly targeting civilian sites," saying a desalination plant had sustained material damage in a drone attack.



