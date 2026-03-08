2 killed, 12 injured after 'military projectile' struck residential site in central Saudi Arabia

Smoke rises above the city, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Two people were killed and 12 others injured after a "military projectile" struck a residential site in central Saudi Arabia, authorities said Sunday.

In a statement, the Saudi Civil Defense said that the projectile fell on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate.

The incident resulted in the death of two residents of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality, while 12 Bangladeshi residents were injured, the statement said, adding that material damage was also reported.

Civil Defense teams responded to the incident and implemented the necessary emergency procedures.

The casualties come as regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.